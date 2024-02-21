Apple’s 13-inch leather MacBook sleeve originally sold for up to $200, now it’s just $35

Woot is now offering what has now become a legacy, or even collectible, accessory from Apple at a huge discount. Once almost $200 with tax, you can land the now almost vintage Apple Leather Sleeve for 13-inch MacBooks down at just $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply). Available in both Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue, this now discontinued piece of Apple leather is compatible with “13-inch MacBook Pro models with Thunderbolt 3” and still features a gorgeous-looking design – not to mention almost achieving collectible status at this point if you ask me. For further comparison, the 12-inch leather MacBook sleeves still being sold directly from Amazon fetch $149. More details below.

This MacBook sleeve is made by Apple and crafted from”high-quality” European leather with a soft microfiber lining on the inside. Today’s Woot listing ships with a 980-day warranty and might be one of the only chances you have left to land this collectible piece of Apple’s leather accessory history.

Now if you’re more interested in covering up your modern MacBook, be sure to check out our hands-on review of Harber London’s gorgeous M3 MacBook-ready leather and wool felt magnetic sleeve as well as the Journey model with built-in MagSafe charging and more.

From there, our roundup of some of the best 14- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves is another great resource. Featuring options ranging in price from ultra-affordable to more high-end options, the models in there start from $18 and span a series of different styles and colors.

Apple Leather MacBook Sleeve features:

Compatible with Apple 13″ MacBook Pro models with Thunderbolt 3

Protects and complements your existing laptop.

High-quality material Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining.

Convenient charging capability The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your 13-inch MacBook while keeping it protected.

