Google Pixel 7 and its 6.3-inch display have never sold for less at $414 (Reg. $599)

Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 for $414.67 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from the 128GB smartphone’s original $599 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s a total of $185 off, and beats our previous mention by an extra $36. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review, and we also break it down below the fold.

Google Pixel 7 may be the previous-generation version of the company’s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to today’s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Around the back is a dual-sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip.

If you’re deadset on bringing home the latest that Google has to offer, we’re also tracking an all-time low on the Pixel 8. This newer smartphone is now paired with a $159 discount down to $540, and comes backed by the more recent Tensor G3 chip and AI features. Its screen may be a bit smaller than the Pixel 7’s, but makes up for that with a brighter 2,000-nit panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

More on the Google Pixel 7:

Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2; it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours; when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is super sharp, with rich, vivid colors; it’s fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps.

