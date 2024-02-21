Grab a pair of adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes for 58% off, now available for $38 (Reg. $90)

For a limited time, you can get yourself a pair of adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes for $38, which is 58% off its original price using the code BIGSALE at checkout. These shoes are available in four neutral colorways – Aluminum, Cloud White, Core Black, and Core Black/Cloud White – making them easy to dress down or up. These sneakers feature a regular fit and are designed with comfort in mind. Shipping is free. Head below to learn more about the adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes for men.

The adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes for men feature a lace closure, a knit upper, an EVA midsole, and a sock-like feel making these your next favorite pair of go-to sneakers. The lightweight cushioning makes wearing the sneakers an airy, walking-on-cloud-like experience, and the shoes comfortably fit people with wider feet as well. You can easily pair them with shorts in the warmer months or a pair of your favorite jeans in the colder months for a stylish overall fit. Grab your pair here for $38 using the code BIGSALE at checkout, and be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest shoe, clothing, and apparel deals over at the 9to5Toys Fashion Guide.

More on adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes:

These adidas shoes team easily with all sorts of outfits while keeping your feet wrapped in comfort. Lace them up and be out the door, focused on the day ahead. The sock-like knit upper promises a snug fit where it’s needed. Lightweight EVA cushioning keeps you moving effortlessly, whatever crops up.

