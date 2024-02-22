Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 comes within $4 of the all-time low at $258 (Reg. $330)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm for $258.49 shipped. Available in both Graphite and Silver styles, today’s offer lands on the GPS model from the usual $330 price tag. It beats our previous mention by an extra $3 and lands within $4 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday. The savings also continue over to the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, which drops down to $249.99. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review or keep reading for a closer look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched late last fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale is powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust health suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Garmin on the other hand, just launched its latest fitness tracker. The new Forerunner 165 was just revealed earlier in the week with an emphasis on being a runner’s best friend. Our own Laura Rosenberg noted it has all of the bells and whistles needed to keep up with runs, all while being a lower-cost option compared to wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

