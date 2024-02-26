Pre-spring clearance means Columbia’s regularly $290 Saltzman Down Parka has dropped to $80

Winter is wrapping up and spring is quickly approaching, and it’s a great time for a deal that your future self will thank you for. Right now from Columbia, you can get the Men’s Saltzman Down Parka for $80, a whopping $210 off its original price – be sure to use code WINTERSAVE at checkout. Available in two colorways – Stone Green and Dark Stone – the Men’s Saltzman Down Parka is a jacket designed with wet and winter elements in mind, and for a limited time only, you can get yours for $80. Head below to learn more about Columbia Men’s Saltzman Down Parka.

The Men’s Saltzman Down Parka has a 550-fill power down, giving the jacket plenty of warmth and comfort – it’s a lightweight rain-resistant parka with a boatload of features to keep you cozy and dry from season to season. There is a drawcord adjustable hood to keep the wind and the rain out, dual zippered hand pockets, a center front placket, elastic cuffs, and the 100% nylon shell is water-resistant. Grab your Saltzman Down Parka for $80 before the deal expires, and then head over to our Fashion Guide and stay up-to-date on the latest deals in clothing, shoes, apparel, and more.

More on Columbia Men’s Saltzman Down Parka:

Stay cozy and dry in inclement weather with the water-resistant shell and warm down fill of this Saltzman parka from Columbia. Quilted-puffer styling; elastic comfort cuffs; logo print at left chest; adjustable drawcord hem; water-resistant; lined. Down and feathers in this product come from animals that have not been subjected to any unnecessary harm. Attached scuba hood with drawcord closure; full-zip front closure with snap-button storm placket.

