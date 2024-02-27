adidas drops 2024 Boston Marathon collection ahead of world-renowned race

The 2024 Boston Marathon is coming up on Monday, April 15, and adidas is debuting its 2024 Boston Marathon Collection to celebrate. The collection includes jackets, pants, leggings, sports bras, shorts, and more. A highlight from the drop is the Boston Marathon Celebration 2024 Jacket for $120. Made from a blend of lightweight materials, this jacket is designed to keep you warm and to cool you down at the end of a run or a workout. It can be packed into its own pockets and has 360 degrees of reflectivity. Head below to learn more about what’s in the adidas 2024 Boston Marathon Collection.

The Boston Marathon 2024 Fleece Sweatshirt features a loose fit that can easily be layered with a t-shirt or a tank top and makes the perfect piece to pull over once you cross the finish line with brushback fleece that will keep you cozy – available for $65. Whether you’re still training for the Boston Marathon or simply want to be comfortable before a workout, the Boston Marathon 2024 Fleece Tapered Pants for $70 are loose but flattering and will keep you looking stylish as you prepare to hit the pavement. The Boston Marathon 2024 Own the Run Tank Top is made of moisture-wicking Aeroready to help keep you dry and comes in a racerback style that allows for more shoulder movement while running. Get yours now for $40. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest drops and deals in fashion over in our Fashion Guide.

Additional pieces we love from the adidas 2024 Boston Marathon Collection:

Boston Marathon 2024 Running Lite 5″ Short Leggings for Women – $70

Boston Marathon 2024 adizero Running Singlet for Men – $70

Boston Marathon 2024 Own the Run Shorts for Women – $35

Boston Marathon 2024 Running Pocket Medium Suport Bra for Women – $70

Boston Marathon 2024 Graphic Hoodie for Men – $80

More on the adidas Boston Marathon Collection:

Building on timeless designs with a modern touch, the adidas 2024 Boston Marathon® Collection features soft shades of red and blue, as well as cozy neutral colors. From lightweight jackets and tees to pants, shorts and more, gear up for your starting line—whether it’s in Hopkinton or beyond.

