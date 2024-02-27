Official iPhone 15 series silicone cases in spring styles start from $26 at Amazon (Reg. $49)

Spring is right around the corner, and Amazon is celebrating the upcoming season by discounting some official iPhone 15 series Apple silicone cases in fitting colors. Shipping is free across the board. If you’re a fan of pastels, all four of Apple’s latest smartphones can now be decked out with Winter Blue and Orange Sorbet covers starting from $26 shipped. Each one is down from the usual $49 price tags that each and every one of the cases normally sell for. These are the second-best discounts yet and have only been beaten by Black Friday pricing. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for a full breakdown of the deals.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to quite a few different colors, each of which arrives with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

