Save up to 50% off during the adidas Spring Savings Event with thousands of styles from $6

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
50% off from $6

The adidas Spring Savings Event is currently offering up to 50% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on spring styles that will help boost your workouts including running shoes, hiking sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the UltraBoost Lightweight Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $95 for both men and women alike. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $150. These shoes are great for running, training, walking, and more. They’re highly cushioned to promote comfort and are available in ten color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save a giant $180 on this Space Gray OWC 14-Port Thunde...
This Samsung 77-inch 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV has returne...
Apple launches Beats spring sale on latest Studio Pro h...
Save $120 on V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headph...
Amazon Bose speaker sale up to $150 off: Latest AI Smar...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Amazon brings back Black Friday deals on its All-new Fi...
Satechi’s metal Space Gray Multi-Angle Tablet Sta...
Load more...
Show More Comments