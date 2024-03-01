CORSAIR’s regularly up to $110 K65 RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits $56 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $110 directly from CORSAIR, this model landed on Amazon for the first time in late October and is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. It dropped to $60 for the holidays last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The compact 60% form-factor houses 100% Cherry MX RGB mechanical keyswitches rated for 100 million presses with the PBT double-shot keycap treatment that “resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.” The dynamic per-key RGB lighting is also backed up by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing technology that is said to transmit “your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.” Head below for more details.
More of this week’s best PC gaming deals:
- Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL keyboard with silent switches at $80
- ASUS’ Azoth 75% wireless keyboard with hot-swap keys from $208
- ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds up to $296 off
- Lenovo’s Legion Go portable handheld gaming PC starts at $650
- Razer’s Xbox/PC Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset at $93
- And even more…
But the most exciting new battlestation release as of late is the Razer Chroma V3 Seiren microphone. Wrapped in customizable 360-degree lighting, it is now available for purchase at $130 alongside the new $60 mini model at $60. All of the details you need are waiting in our hands-on review right here.
CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:
- Small Size, Big Features: The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming.
- Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.
- 100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: A tactile bump mid-press ideal for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes, and register keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.
- Personalize Your Play: Show off your style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting as well as an optional included radiant spacebar and CORSAIR logo key, along with a standard bottom row layout so you can swap in your own custom keycaps sets.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!