CORSAIR’s regularly up to $110 K65 RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits $56 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $110 directly from CORSAIR, this model landed on Amazon for the first time in late October and is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. It dropped to $60 for the holidays last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The compact 60% form-factor houses 100% Cherry MX RGB mechanical keyswitches rated for 100 million presses with the PBT double-shot keycap treatment that “resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.” The dynamic per-key RGB lighting is also backed up by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing technology that is said to transmit “your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.” Head below for more details.

More of this week’s best PC gaming deals:

But the most exciting new battlestation release as of late is the Razer Chroma V3 Seiren microphone. Wrapped in customizable 360-degree lighting, it is now available for purchase at $130 alongside the new $60 mini model at $60. All of the details you need are waiting in our hands-on review right here.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

Small Size, Big Features: The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming.

Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.

100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: A tactile bump mid-press ideal for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes, and register keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.

Personalize Your Play: Show off your style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting as well as an optional included radiant spacebar and CORSAIR logo key, along with a standard bottom row layout so you can swap in your own custom keycaps sets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!