CORSAIR’s regularly up to $110 K65 RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits $56 low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $110 $56
Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $110 directly from CORSAIR, this model landed on Amazon for the first time in late October and is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. It dropped to $60 for the holidays last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The compact 60% form-factor houses 100% Cherry MX RGB mechanical keyswitches rated for 100 million presses with the PBT double-shot keycap treatment that “resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.” The dynamic per-key RGB lighting is also backed up by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing technology that is said to transmit “your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.” Head below for more details. 

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • Small Size, Big Features: The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming.
  • Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.
  • 100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: A tactile bump mid-press ideal for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes, and register keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.
  • Personalize Your Play: Show off your style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting as well as an optional included radiant spacebar and CORSAIR logo key, along with a standard bottom row layout so you can swap in your own custom keycaps sets.

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

