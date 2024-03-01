Introducing the Mach 6: Hoka’s snappiest, upgraded running shoe

Love to run or know someone who does? Hoka – the popular shoe brand for runners and trainers alike – has dropped its newest running shoe in the lineup, the Mach 6. Made in styles for men and women, the Mach 6’s are now available online for $140. Coming in six fun colorways, these shoes are “Next in Fast,” delivering a performance design that will help you achieve your best personal record yet. Free standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about the Hoka Mach 6 running shoe.

Hoka’s Mach 6 running shoes are made with runners in mind, whether you are training for your next marathon or you enjoy a casual jog through the park after work. These shoes feature a creel jacquard upper, a streamlined collar foam package, a foam midsole, and strategic rubber outsole coverage that provides you with enhanced durability. The Mach 6’s have neutral stability that supports you in the way you need without going overboard, and a low-profile cushion that keeps your feet closer to the ground made with material that delivers a more effective push-off. Grab your pair now for $140, and then be sure to head over to our Fashion Hub for more news on shoe drops, discounts on clothing, and deals on apparel.

More on Hoka Mach 6:

Behold our lightest, most responsive Mach to date. This lively trainer has been fine-tuned for extra energy return with a super critical foam midsole and updated for enhanced durability with strategic rubber coverage in the outsole. Implementing speed focused design details throughout, we’ve enlisted a new creel jacquard upper with zonal breathability and an internal gusset to deliver the foot-hugging comfort required to set your next PR.

