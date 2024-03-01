Super affordable smart TVs: 50-inch Omni Fire TV at $200, or 55-inch 4K AirPlay model at $220

Amazon is giving its Prime members a chance to score its 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99 shipped. Originally $510, this model fetched regularly price closer to $460 for most of last year before dropping to $280 for Black Friday. Today’s deal is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked outside of the insanely limited, invite-only doorbuster offers Amazon served up for very few, and very lucky customers. This one is also $130 less than the higher-end 50-inch QLED Omni model is selling for right now on Amazon. While not an overly premium smart TV solution, it makes for a notable Alexa-equipped 4K Ultra HD display for smaller rooms or the kids. It features HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus as well as direct access to your streaming services. Head below for another ultra budget-friendly smart TV model.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Pioneer 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $130 off and the lowest price we can find. There’s no Alexa action here, but it is a super affordable 55-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay streaming and three HDMI inputs. It also provides access to your streaming services and all of the most important aspects of a smart TV at one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a comparable model.

More of this week’s best smart TV and home theater deals:

Amazon 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Subscription fees may apply.

Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

