This Samsung 77-inch 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV has returned to its $1,800 low ($500 off)

Best Buy has now brought back its deal on the Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K Smart TV at $1,799.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $2,300 these days and is now seeing a solid $500 off the going rate. We saw it drop to $2,000 earlier this year and it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked with today’s offer. This is a 2023 model Quantum HDR OLED panel with Samsung’s self-illuminating pixels and a “LaserSlim” form-factor. You’ll find direct access to the Samsung Gaming Hub (subscribers can stream Xbox Game Pass titles right from the TV with no additional hardware) alongside the 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, FreeSync Premium sync tech, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

If you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly smart TV, perhaps for a bedroom or the kids or something, Best Buy is also offering some notable deals on its in-house Insignia models. Starting from $180, you’ll find 4K smart displays with Apple AirPlay at the ready kicking off from just $230 – the 65-inch variant is now just $350 shipped with $150 in savings. Scope them out right here.

And if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display, Amazon has now launched its latest Fire TV streaming stick sale with pricing returning to Black Friday numbers. The deals start from $20 with the All-new 4K Max model back down at its $40 low.

Today’s up to $150 in savings on Bose home theater gear and speakers is worth a look as well.

Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K Smart TV features:

Prepare to be captivated. Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast rich picture. Let your picture do the talking with the sleek and thin Laser Slim design. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. The Samsung OLED experience doesn’t stop there shifting adventures is a breeze with access to the latest Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub.

