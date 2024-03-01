LG’s B3 77-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED Smart TV launched last year at $3,300 and is now $1,800

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterLG
$1,800
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals - LG

Just as the new 2024 models are going up for pre-order, we are starting to track some notable deals on the 2023 OLED LG smart TVs. Next up, Amazon is offering the LG B3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV for $1,799.99 shipped. This model is also now matched over at Best Buy. Originally launching at $3,300 last April, it is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon at $1,500 under the price it released at last year. It also comes in at nearly $200 under the all-time low we tracked recently on the slightly higher-end C3 model. Hit the jump for a closer look at what today’s deal can bring to your home theater. 

The LG B3 features an OLED display that runs at 4K (2160p) with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, as well as delivering direct access to your favorite streaming services. The Dolby Atmos audio and FILMMAKER MODE – allows “you to see films just as the director intended – sit alongside support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear with AirPlay 2 streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports at the ready. 

Here’s all of the details on LG’s new Evo C4 OLED TV pre-orders as well as a notable $500 deal on a Samsung 77-inch 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV. Just be sure to also scope out the offers we are tracking on the latest AI Smart Ultra Soundbar from Bose and today’s fresh new Fire TV streaming stick offers that have brought back Black Friday pricing across just about the entire lineup from $20

LG B3 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision,¹ Dolby Atmos¹ and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $260 on the ultimate Sonos Arc home theater bundle...
Sorel’s classic Hi-Line Lace Boots are now 55% of...
Introducing the Mach 6: Hoka’s snappiest, upgrade...
Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Sou...
Save $770 on Dell’s 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor...
Grab VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger fo...
Linkind’s 4-pack of multi-color Matter smart ligh...
Greenworks 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower se...
Load more...
Show More Comments