Glow in the dark with new lows on PDP’s official Super Star Switch gear: Case $10, controller $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPDP
50% off From $10
PDP Super Star GLOW Nintendo Switch Travel Case

Amazon is now offering its lowest price yet on the PDP Super Star GLOW Nintendo Switch Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Now one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any of the PDP cases, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and a rare price drop at that – this model has only seen a couple deals period since its debut last summer. Alongside the Mario Super Star design and glow in the dark treatment, this is a capable Nintendo Switch travel case compatible with Switch, Switch Lite, and the OLED model. You’ll also find some internal pockets to stow some extra accessories and a built-in kickstand to get the Switch up at an ideal angle without even taking it out of the case. More details below. 

Joining today’s deal on the glow in the dark case above, Amazon is also offering the matching PDP REMATCH Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $45, this controller will drop down to its lowest price ever after clipping the on-page coupon. It features a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 40 hours of gameplay alongside the same glow in the dark vibes as the case above, a 30-foot wireless range, dual programmable back buttons, and the officially licensed seal of approval from Nintendo. 

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

PDP Super Star GLOW Nintendo Switch Travel Case features:

Officially licensed Nintendo controller for Switch, Switch Lite, and new Switch OLED. Black/White Color Split matches Black/White Faceoff Controller, Frost White Rock Candy Controller, and Black/White LVL40 Wired Headset. Unique design glows in the dark after exposure to light. Unique console lift strap allows for safe and easy removal of your console. Prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three c...
Enrich your kids’ playtime with ELEGOO’s UN...
COSORI’s smart 12-in-1 air fryer toaster oven com...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Discover Samsung Spring Sale goes live with deals on ap...
Priority Bicycles’ Current e-bike with 50-mile ra...
New Amazon all-time low lands on Marshall’s Middl...
Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with voic...
Load more...
Show More Comments