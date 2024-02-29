LEGO set to celebrate Mario Day 2024 with double Insiders points, maybe some new kits

It’s almost March, and that means it’s almost Mario Day. March 10 is affectionately known as the day when we celebrate all things Mushroom Kingdom, and the LEGO Group is already announcing its plans.

The LEGO Group will be rolling out a new promotion next week in anticipation of Mario Day 2024. Through the week of March 4 through March 11, you’ll be able to score double LEGO Insiders points on all things Super Mario. It includes the electronic starter kits and their expansion packs, as well as other Nintendo-inspired creations like the NES, Question Mark Block, buildable Bowser, and more.

You can shop everything eligible for the Mario Day sale ahead of time directly from LEGO Shop Online.

During our celebration of all things LEGO Super Mario, LEGO® Insiders can find great offers, including a Sweepstakes and Double Points on all LEGO Super Mario™ purchases, 3/4-3/11! Not to mention great LEGO Super Mario sets for kids and nostalgic sets for adults too!

As for new kits, the LEGO Group traditionally has used Mario Day as a chance to show off the latest creations from the theme. The event last year saw the company offer a first look at the new Dry Bowser Castle set, as well as the grand entrance of Donkey Kong into brick-built form for the first time. So, there’s a big chance that we could be seeing the latest from LEGO Super Mario this year, too.

The theme is in a bit of a precarious state, however. The first collection of Nintendo sets is now four years old, and popularity has been questionable as of late. With Animal Crossing now about to make its debut into the LEGO world, we might be seeing the end of Mario, Bowser, and all of the other Mushroom Kingdom builds.

Are there any kits you’re looking forward to bringing home next week? Or are you more keen on seeing some new LEGO sets land for the actual Mario Day action on March 10? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!