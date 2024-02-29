Let’s-a go! Countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts today: Game deals, Switch bundles, and more

Welcome to our countdown to Mario Day 2024! After launching what many feel is the best 2D Mario game of the modern era with Super Mario Bros. Wonder last fall, Nintendo has already released Mario’s first “new” title of the year with Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and now we are just 10 days away from the world-famous plumber’s global holiday. Affectionately known as Mar10, every year on March 10 Nintendo and the gaming world come together to celebrate the mustached hero in a big way, and the countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts today!

Countdown to Mario Day 2024

Mario Day, or Mar10, is a sign that spring is coming, the Fire Flowers are blooming, and, if it’s anything like year’s past, will bring with it a month’s worth of activities, deals, and more across the Nintendoverse, both in-store, on console, and online.

Last year’s festivities included a party at the official Nintendo Store in New York City featuring Mario and friends, internet influencers, exclusive swag, and more. But, as mentioned above, the hero of the Mushroom (and Flower) Kingdom will almost certainly be taking center stage for much more than just one-day with loads of deals on Switch games, collectibles, official LEGO kits, and accessories, just for starters.

Game deals galore and more for Mario Day 2024

Gamers can expect loads of big-time upcoming price drops on first-party games starring the titular hero and his beloved brother. The Mario Day 2024 game deals will come along with about as many officially licensed third-party Switch accessories as you could ever ask for, including controllers, console cases, plushies, toys, and collectibles of all sorts.

Let’s-a just hope Nintendo has some big-time deals on new Mario games and a special new Mario Day console bundle (or two) on the way for gamers this year as well.

While its holiday Switch console bundles have been somewhat underwhelming as of late, it is always fun to see what Nintendo has in-store for the hardware side of things – last holiday season we got the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle, that same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle from year’s past, and a special new Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle. But it would be much more fun to see some kind of special edition as wild as that vibrant Splatoon 3 Switch OLED or something more like that new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console that released last summer – you know, just something that isn’t just the standard Switch and a free game most Switch players already own.

Mario Day special releases and new collectibles perhaps?

While nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo at this point, and you might call this overly wishful thinking, we would love to see some kind of special game or hardware release. While Nintendo clearly isn’t going to be unleashing some ground-breaking new full-on Mario Switch game, especially considering the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder is relatively fresh of the presses, but what about something smaller like the Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection? Or, perhaps, something far more realistic like that Super Mario Bros. 35 battle royale experience that released way back in September 2020 before Nintendo shut the whole thing down? Or even a new Game & Watch like handheld or something along those lines?

Yes, we know, this is probably unlikely, and way too Mario & Luigi: Dream Team, but you never know!

Mario Day LEGO festivities

Another major aspect of Mario Day as of late is LEGO. You know how much we love our brick building around here, and, thankfully, so does Nintendo. After the release of several official Nintendo Super Mario LEGO sets over the last couple years, it has become a major part of the Mar10 festivities and we now know it will be again in 2024.

In fact, LEGO has already, at least partially, announced its plans for this year’s celebration including double Insiders points and perhaps even some new kits. And you can pretty much guarantee there will be loads of price drops on the already available Nintendo LEGO kits going live in the coming days or so if last year’s celebration is any indication.

You can get a complete breakdown of what we know so far about LEGO’s Mario Day 2024 plans right here and stay locked to our LEGO hub for more.

Official details on Mar10 are inbound!

And this is just the start of things. Nintendo’s official announcements for this month’s Mario Day 2024 festivities are all but imminent now – we are expecting it to unveil its plans in an official capacity sometime today, if not early next week at the latest. We will update our countdown to Mario Day 2024 every day this month until the main event and price drops start to go live (and that will likely be as early as next week).

Let’s-a Go!

