REI Outlet drops new markdowns up to 70% off with deals on The North Face, Columbia, more

REI Outlet offers new markdowns up to 70% off with top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90, which is 25% off the original rate. This pullover will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe year-round. It can easily be layered under jackets or styled on its own and has a fleece material that can be washed seamlessly. Better yet, this material features four-way stretch to promote comfort and a durable water-repellant finish, which is great for the upcoming spring outings. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
