REI Outlet drops new markdowns up to 70% off with deals on The North Face, Columbia, more

REI Outlet offers new markdowns up to 70% off with top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90, which is 25% off the original rate. This pullover will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe year-round. It can easily be layered under jackets or styled on its own and has a fleece material that can be washed seamlessly. Better yet, this material features four-way stretch to promote comfort and a durable water-repellant finish, which is great for the upcoming spring outings. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

