L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new markdowns for spring: Sweatshirts, shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionL.L. Bean
50% off from $10
a house that has a sign on the side of a building

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Quilted Crewneck Sweatshirt for men that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $79. The quilted design is highly durable and helps to keep you warm. The ribbed trim also elevates the sweatshirt and it has a logo on the chest for a stylish touch. The medium weight is also perfect for layering under vests or jackets and can be worn over a button-down shirt as well. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
