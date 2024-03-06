L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new markdowns for spring: Sweatshirts, shoes, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Quilted Crewneck Sweatshirt for men that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $79. The quilted design is highly durable and helps to keep you warm. The ribbed trim also elevates the sweatshirt and it has a logo on the chest for a stylish touch. The medium weight is also perfect for layering under vests or jackets and can be worn over a button-down shirt as well. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quilted Sweatshirt, Crewneck $55 (Orig. $79)
- Sweater Fleece Sherpa Hybrid Pullover $50 (Orig. $99)
- Explorer Snap-Front Sweatshirt $45 (Orig. $99)
- Airlight Knit Pullover $55 (Orig. $75)
- Heritage Marled Fleece Henley Hoodie $70 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- SoftLight Quilted Top, Funnelneck Pullover $60 (Orig. $80)
- Airlight Knit Pullover $55 (Orig. $75)
- Sherpa Fleece Jacket $75 (Orig. $100)
- Fleece-Lined Primaloft Jacket $120 (Orig. $150)
- Katahdin Insulated Pullover $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
