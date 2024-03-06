Peloton’s spring sale takes up to $700 off at-home treadmill and rower packages

Peloton, connected at-home fitness company, has launched its Spring Sale, complete with deals on all its hardware packages and exercise equipment. The highlight of Peloton’s Spring Sale is its Tread+ packages, coming in at $5,705 for the Ultimate Package and $5,535 for the Starter Package – each are marked down $700 from original pricing. The only difference between the two packages is that the Ultimate Package comes with four sets of dumbbells, and the Starter Package comes with two sets. Free shipping and setup on all purchases, sale valid through March 14. Head below to learn more about the Peloton Tread+ and Peloton’s Spring Sale.

The Peloton Tread+ Ultimate Package includes a Tread+, a reversible workout mat, a water bottle, and four sets of dumbbells – available now for $5,705. The Peloton Tread+ began shipping in January of this year, and now Peloton is offering its second-gen treadmill – plus accessories – for $700 off. The Tread+ is a state-of-the-art connected treadmill that delivers immersive exercise experiences for Peloton members via its vast library of content. Features include speed and incline knobs that you can control without breaking your stride, a 32-inch HD touchscreen, and a running belt that can be powered by an electric motor or by the force of your feet in “Free Mode.” As you run, you’ll receive in-workout metrics such as speed, mileage, pace, splits, heart rate, elevation, and more. Order your Peloton Tread+ Ultimate Package or Tread+ Ultimate Starter Package for $5,535 before the deal expires.

Additional deals from Peloton’ Sring Sale:

More on Peloton Tread+:

59 individual slats, giving you 67″ of running space

32″ HD touchscreen and powerful 20 W built-in soundbar make your workout feel larger than life

‘Free mode’ enables you to move the treadmill belt manually by the force of your feet

Intuitive speed knobs and jump buttons to easily adjust controls without breaking your stride

Speeds from 0 to 12.5 mph is adjustable in .01 mph increments

Incline from 0 to 15% grade is adjustable in .05% increments

Bluetooth® wireless 4.2 connectivity

3.5 mm headphone jack

USB-A charging port for devices

