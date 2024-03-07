Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more

The Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide with thousands of styles included. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from sale is the men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are available in twelve color options and features an advanced stretch technology engineered for maximum flex and comfort. This style has a classic fit that can be worn for years to come. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $56 (Orig. $80)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 90s Trucker Jacket $69 (Orig. $98)
- Straight Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Middy Bootcut Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 501 Cropped Jeans $76 (Orig. $108)
- Low Pro Jeans $49 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!