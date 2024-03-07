These adidas Ultrabounce Running Shoes are now $30 (Save 63%)

The men’s adidas Ultrabounce Running Shoes are currently available for $30, marked down from its original price of $80 for a limited time only – be sure to use code SAVEBIG at checkout. These affordable trainers are just what you need as we transition from winter to spring, providing you with comfort whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll or preparing for your first half marathon. Available in two colorways, Red Scarlet and Victory Blue, the Ultrabounce Running shoes will take you where you need to go. Free standard shipping for members – click here to sign up. Head below to learn more about the adidas Ultrabounce Running Shoes for men.

Because it is made with adidas’ Lightweight Bounce cushioning, the Ultrabounce Running Shoes are a great option for anyone suffering from knee pain or for someone needing their shoes to be shock absorbent while wearing them. The midsole of the shoes is lightweight and cushioned, providing you with comfort, while the rubber outsole of the shoe has nearly full coverage of the midsole, giving these trainers a solid grip on the track. The Ultrabounce Running Shoes for men are flexible, lightweight, and affordable, coming in at $30. Additional features include a lace closure, a standard mesh upper, and a regular fit. Be sure to check out more deals on clothing, shoes, and apparel over in our Fashion Guide.

More on UltraBounce Running Shoes:

Ready to ramp up your training? These adidas shoes help you take the next step in your running journey. Lightweight Bounce cushioning provides comfort and flexibility to keep you energized when you add miles to your daily run. The long-lasting rubber outsole ensures traction on varied surfaces so you can stride with confidence.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!