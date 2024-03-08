prAna drops limited edition Hot Spell Capsule including a sports bra, leggings, more from $99

Yoga-inspired activewear and athleisure company, prAna, has debuted a limited edition clothing, Hot Spell Capsule. For a limited time, you can get an exclusive piece of activewear ranging from a sports bra, a pair of leggings, a shortie, a quarter-zip, and a pair of wide-leg pants. Leading the way is the Heavana Hot Spell Bra for $65, which is a color-blocked bra designed for relaxing in-between workouts and light-work days. Available in three neutral colorways, this bra provides unrestricted movement with its light construction and has adjustable straps for additional comfort. Free shipping on all orders. Keep reading below to learn more about prAna’s limited edition Hot Spell Capsule.

The Heavana Hot Spell Shortie is a jumpsuit made of sleek, heathered fabric. Featuring an interior shelf bra for extra support, a square neckline, and a Coolmax triangle gusset for additional reinforcement, you can get the Hot Spell Shortie now for $99. Next up in the Hot Spell Capsule are the Heavana Hot Spell Leggings that have a stay-put waistband to keep you in place whether you’re doing a downward dog pose or heading out to the farmer’s market – grab yours for $99. The Shea Hot Spell Anorak is the quarter zip of your dreams, made from prAna’s soft Shea collection – throw it on over your workout clothes or with a pair of jeans and feel cozy all day in the relaxed fit. Available now for $120 in three colorways. be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest clothing drops and deals over in our Fashion Guide.

More on Hot Spell Bra:

Made from our ultra-soft Heavana™ collection and part of the limited-edition Hot Spell capsule, this color-blocked bra is designed to be worn with the matching bottoms for class or styled on its own with jeans and oversized button down. It has an internal shelf bra with removable pads so you can pick how much coverage you want. There’s adjustable straps too, so you can make sure it’s the best fit for you.

