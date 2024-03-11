Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Dress shoes, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
50% off from $22

The Cole Haan Spring Event offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can find dress shoes, sneakers, loafers, sandals, outerwear, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneakers that are currently marked down to $110, which is $70 off the original rate. These casual sneakers are available in three color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. The material is also lightweight and features a ridgid outsole that promotes traction. With over 1,200 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air sta...
Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad ...
Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New lo...
Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is the perfect...
Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 AN...
Load more...
Show More Comments