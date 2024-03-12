Amazon’s Under Armour Flash Sale takes up to 65% off apparel for the entire family

Amazon’s Under Armour Flash Sale is offering up to 65% off apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the UA Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover for men that’s marked down from $13 Prime shipped and originally sold for $40. This pullover pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. You can choose from over 50 color options and it will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe for spring outings. The front has a ½ zip design that makes it easy to layer under vests or jackets. Plus, the fabric is stretch-infused for full range of motion during workouts. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!