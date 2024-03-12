Govee’s 1.7L electric kettle with smart controls returns to the all-time low of $39 (Reg. $60)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle for $38.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Down from $60, this new model first released back in November at $100, and got its first discount to its new rate during early Black Friday deals, with a second discount to $40 during Christmas sales and a third in January taking it down to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this most recent discount as a $21 markdown off the going rate that returns the price back to the all-time low.

This 1.7L model of Govee’s smart electric kettles is a wonderful solution for pour-over coffee and tea, delivering intelligent functions and precision temperature control compared to basic electric kettles that are on the market. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more – you can even go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant. It comes with four preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. Head below to read more.

For those of you looking to add more smart home tech to your space, check out the recent coverage of the ongoing discount for the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote that gives you total control of your garage door with a simple press of a button on your smartphone or through voice commands. It’ll even send you notifications when you leave it open too long or at too late an hour.

GoveeLife 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle features:

Smart App & Voice Control: Supports WiFi or Bluetooth and remotely control boiling, keeping warm, checking temperature and scheduling to save time in the morning. When it is done boiling app will notify you. You can also voice control the electric kettle via Alexa, Google Assistant.

To-the-degree Temp Control: The electric kettle temperature control features 4 presets that can be set via the button on the handle or app. Set it between 104°F-212°F or DIY your mode. Ideal for beginners and professionals for brewing coffee or tea.

Optional LED Light: Thanks to the LED lights on the water window, you can easily check the remaining water level and preset modes of the kettle in any dim environment. Different modes have different colored lights that can be adjusted via the app.

Rapid Boil & Keep Warm: The electric kettle heats 7 cups/1.7 liters of water in 5-7 minutes with 1500W power and can keep warm for up to 2 hours (Default 30 mins). Keep your drinks at the perfect temperature and meet your water needs every time.

Taste and Safety: Made of safer and more durable PP plastic that is BPA-free, food-grade, and heat-resistant, this kettle features automatic shut-off, boil dry protection, and over-temperature protection.

Great for Gifting: This electric water kettle’s attractive design and rich features make it a great gift for tea/coffee lovers. Send it to the brewing enthusiasts in your life as a gift for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage and is connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. 5Ghz is not supported. To reduce limescale, rust, and spots, colored liquids such as coffee and milk should not be boiled directly from the kettle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!