A collaboration of biblical proportions: Timberland x Ghostbusters arrives March 21

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters and the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Timberland has partnered with the Ghostbusters franchise to bring its members two limited edition pairs of boots on March 21. To become a Timberland Community member and purchase a pair of the specialty boots, you can sign up for free here. The NYC Boots and Slimer Boots are both limited editions of Timberland’s classic Premium 6-inch boot, and each pair of the Ghostbuster-themed boots has design features inspired by the 1984 smash hit from the outsoles to the laces. Head below to learn more about the Timberland x Ghostbuster collaboration.

Timberland’s NYC Boots keep much of the popular Premium 6-inch boot the same, with the exception of four details. On the tongue, you’ll find an embossed Ghostbusters icon, and on the leather collar, you’ll see the word “GHOSTBUSTERS.” The laces on the NYC Boots are yellow and black, the same colors as the checkered cab that gets taken over by a zombie taxi driver in the movie. Lastly, the NYC Boots sport an ECTO-1 tag, the name of the vehicle that the Ghostbusters used when going out on the job to protect the streets of New York City. The Slimer Boots were modeled after, of course, the character Slimer – a hungry green blob spirit that leads our Ghostbusters on a wild chase throughout a hotel. Features of the Slimer Boots include green glow-in-the-dark laces and outsole, a Ghostbusters patch on the tongue, and a slime-green ghost camo print sole.

Be sure to sign up here (it’s free!) to become a member of the Timberland Community, so you can get first dibs on these limited edition Timberland x Ghostbuster boots. Stay up-to-date on the latest deals and news on shoes, clothing, apparel, and more over in our fashion hub.

