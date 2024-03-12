Under Armour Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes now 40% off, available for $42 (Reg. $70)

You can now score a pair of Under Armour’s unisex Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes for $42, marked down from its original price of $70 using the code 30ForYou at checkout. Available for purchase in three colorways – Black/Metallic Gold, White/Jet Gray/Black, and Red/Black White – the Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes are the perfect update for your spring training wardrobe. They’re light, comfortable, and durable enough to last you all season long and feature a ventilation system that keeps your feet dry while you work hard. Free standard shipping on orders over $99. Keep reading below to learn more details.

Under Armour’s unisex Lockdown 6 Basketball shoes – coming in at $42 – will keep you comfortable and ready for the court with its feather-light construction. The leather upper features a mesh panel that adds additional breathability and comfort, and the Lockdown 6s have a rubber outsole that will keep your feet gripped, providing an experience that will keep you firmly in place as you pivot and make your next play. The laces are shorter on this shoe, eliminating any concern for tripping while running to make a layup, and they’re responsive to your every movement. Be sure you stay up-to-date on shoe, clothing, and apparel deals over in our 9to5Toys fashion hub.

More on Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes:

Durable leather upper with mesh panels for added breathability & comfort. Plush foam sockliner for increased underfoot comfort. EVA midsole delivers a lightweight & responsive ride. Durable solid rubber outsole with herringbone traction pattern for ultimate on-court movement & control.

