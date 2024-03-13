Nintendo Switch with Blue/Red Joy‑Con hits best Mario Day offer yet: $276 + $25 Amazon gift card ($325 value)

While you can still score the various Nintendo Switch consoles with a $25 gift card from just about all of the major retailers right now, Amazon has dropped the price on the standard Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con down to $276 shipped with a $25 gift card using code NSWNEON25 at checkout. Regularly $300, you’re looking at an effective price of $251 and the lowest price we have tracked yet on this model for the Mario Day festivities. Alongside the Best Buy offers, Amazon is indeed offering a $25 gift card with the white, red/blue, and Mario Red Edition OLED model Switch consoles right now, as well as on the more affordable $200 Switch Lite portable-only variant, but when it comes to the complete Switch experience, today’s offer on the standard variant is the best yet. Head below for more details. 

For folks not interested in the standard Switch variant above, here’s a quick look at the rest of the Mario Day Switch console offers to consider:

Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached

And if you haven’t jumped on the Switch Mario Day game deals, here’s a rundown of the best options still live for another couple days:

Nintendo Switch features:

  • 6.2” LCD screen
  • Three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld
  • Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer
  • Detachable Joy-Con controllers
  • Nintendo Switch is the home of Mario & friends

