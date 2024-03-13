Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off Cole Haan, Nike, Ray-Ban, HOKA, more

Nordstrom Rack is having a Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Nike, TravisMathew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Nordstrom Rack Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe that’s currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $120. These running shoes are great for spring workouts and can be worn for indoor or outdoor runs. The insole is highly cushioned and the material is lightweight to help to keep you quick on your feet. It’s available in nine color options and would make a fantastic Easter gift as well. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe $77 (Orig. $120)
- TravisMathew Excursion Knit Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $85)
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Traveler Sneaker $100 (Orig. $170)
- Armani Acqua di Gio Cologne $86 (Orig. $160)
- Ray-ban Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Airlux Renaissance Pleat Dress $25 (Orig. $88)
- HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $170)
- Sorel Ella II Puff Slide Sandals $30 (Orig. $85)
- Steve Madden Reign Platform Shoes $55 (Orig. $90)
- FP Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket $70 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
