Osprey debuts Talon | Tempest collection, an award-winning lineup for your next vacation

Outdoor gear and accessory company, Osprey, has just introduced its newest lineup of packs – Talon | Tempest. The Talon | Tempest collection was designed with speed and efficiency in mind; the packs in the lineup can be worn while scaling peaks, doing laps on your splitboard, or taken with you on a walk through the woods. The Talon Velocity 20 for $180 shipped features a top cinch closure to allow for compression, dual-access stretch side pockets, an external hydration sleeve, 500ml of soft-flask compatible pockets with stabilization loops, and plenty more to keep you and your gear protected. Head below to learn more about Osprey’s Talon | Tempest collection.

The Tempest Velocity 30 is a bluesign product, meaning both environmental and social considerations have gone into its design. It features a large zippered phone pocket, a small stash pocket, and lower sleeping pad attachment straps – grab yours for $200. Osprey’s Talon Velocity 30 pairs the award-winning, multi-sport features of Talon with a running-vest-inspired harness that allows for quick movement across any landscape – available for $200. All four of the packs in Osprey’s Talon | Tempest collection allow for up to four inches of torso adjustment, guaranteeing that the fit of the pack feels as secure and comfortable as possible on your body. Head over to our Sports and Fitness guide to see the latest on athletic gear, apparel, and more.

More on Talon Velocity 20

Light-and-fast, multi-sport versatility: the all-new Talon Velocity 20 ups the ante on speed and efficiency for your pursuits, be it PR-setting, bagging peaks or linking quick laps on the snow. With a running-vest-inspired harness, flexible backpanel and lightweight design, it provides access to the essentials without skipping a beat. A certified bluesign® product.

