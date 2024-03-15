allbirds Spring Sale goes live: Save 30% on best-selling shoes from $58

Everyone’s favorite eco-friendly shoe brand, allbirds, has launched its Spring Sale, where you can save 30% on best-selling shoes for men and women using code SPRING30 at checkout. Leading the way are the Men’s Wool Runners for $58.10, available in 14 colorways. The Wool Runners are best for everyday walking and for cooler weather, given the Merino wool fabric, and the cushioned midsole supports you throughout the day. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Head below to learn more about the allbirds Spring Sale.

The Men’s Tree Pipers – coming in at $73.50 – are a lightweight, thermoregulating, breathable shoe made with eucalyptus fiber; its low-top profile makes these the perfect sneakers to elevate any fit. Next up in the allbirds Spring Sale are the Women’s Tree Runners, now available for $68.60 – these shoes are another smooth sneaker made with responsibly sourced materials that are great for everyday wear or travel. The Women’s Tree Skippers are boat shoes designed with comfort in mind; they are available in six colorways, and they feature renewable and odor-minimizing materials and a wool-lined insole. Available now for $70. Be sure to stay up-to-date on more discounts and deals on shoes, clothing, apparel, and more over at our 9to5Toys fashion guide.

More on Men’s Wool Runners:

Shop the one that started it all: The Original Wool Runners. Our superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything.

