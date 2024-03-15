Score new lululemon specials from just $29 + free shipping: T-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith
from $29 + free shipping
a sign on the side of a building

As always, lululemon dropped its new weekly specials with pricing starting at just $29. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Pace Breaker Lined Shorts that are currently marked down from $39 and originally sold for $78. These shorts are available in six versatile color options and you can choose from a 7- or 9-Inch style. The material of the shorts are highly lightweight and features four-way stretch that helps to push your workouts even further. Better yet, it has zippered pockets to keep your essentials safe. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

