Work comfortably from home with OdinLake’s Standing Desk S450, now $487 (Save $162)

Laura Rosenberg -
Office SuppliesFurnitureOdinLake
25% off from $487
a screen shot of a living room

For a limited time only, you can now get the OdinLake’s motorized Standing Desk S450 for $487, marked down 25% from its original price of $649, bringing you over $150 in savings – be sure to use code GET25 at checkout. Available in four colorways – Black, White, Wood, and Maple – this standing desk is crafted with heavy-duty steel for durability, stability, and safety and features crash protection, overload protection, heat protection, and more, delivering you a premium work-from-home experience. Free standard shipping. Keep reading to learn more about the OdinLake Standing Desk S450.

The OdinLake Standing Desk S450 is the ideal complement within a work-from-home office space. It has powerful dual motors and an advanced keypad that provide you with a smooth operation when deciding just how high you want the desk to go. The state-of-the-art LED keypad has an intuitive interface that offers three preset heights for you to choose from and a silent mode setting for undisturbed work, while the dual motors have a lifting capacity of 275 pounds. The desktop itself is made of warp-free MDF wood, ensuring that it will look good for years to come, and it’s now available for $487 when you use code GET25 at checkout.

More on OdinLake Standing Desk S450:

Experience the pinnacle of workspace safety with the OdinLake Standing Desk S450. Equipped with cutting-edge collision, overload, and overheating protections, this desk ensures a secure and efficient work environment. Embrace a worry-free, productive workday with the S450’s advanced safety features.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

Furniture

OdinLake

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wal...
Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, 911 Operator,...
Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts from $999 a...
Get your wishlist out, the Steam spring sale has thousa...
elago’s Macintosh-themed MagSafe charging stand drops...
Amazon Instant Pot sale up to 30% off: Smart Wi-Fi mult...
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 12K resin 3D printer hits $400...
The cozy lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip is now 58%...
Load more...
Show More Comments