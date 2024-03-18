Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to lowest price in months in all six styles at $140 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139.99 shipped. Today’s offer drops all six of the different styles – including the all-new Bay and Porcelain colors – down from the usual $200 price tags. You’re looking at $60 in savings as well as the third-best price to date. We last saw these at $150, and now you can score the best deal since all the way back in December. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

There’s also some new features to go alongside the refreshed colorways above. The inclusion of Bluetooth Super Wideband enables clearer calls and voice recordings, with Conversation Detection tapping in to automatically enable transparency mode when it notices you’re talking with someone. And gamers can also rejoice thanks to the low-latency gaming mode that just made the cut.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

