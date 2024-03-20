Amazon x Carrera Alexa smart glasses hit new lows at $80 off, plus new Echo Frames from $240

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on its latest smart 3rd Gen Echo Frames glasses alongside some of the Carrera models with built-in Alexa capabilities and more. These latest-generation models debuted for the first time at Amazon’s big September hardware event last fall with a series of new designs, with both regular glasses and sunglasses options, alongside a host of improvements in the tech department, including open-air audio tech, direct access to Alexa voice commands, and the ability to your control your Amazon-compatible smart home gear from anywhere. With price drops across the board you’ll find the details down below.

The Carrera x Amazon Alexa smart sunglasses are now at new all-time lows in both of the styles listed below with a solid $80 in savings attached for the Big Spring Sale. They feature direct access to Alexa “to play music, podcasts, or Audible books from some of your favorite streaming apps” alongside open-ear audio calling “so you never have to pull out your phone.” They are handcrafted with Mazzucchelli Italian acetate and feature “precision engineered” custom spring hinges and polarized lenses – UV400 protection plus IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance action.

Carrera Sprinter Smart Sunglasses features:

Hit the streets and ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or Audible books from some of your favorite streaming apps. Keep in touch with open-ear audio calling, so you never have to pull out your phone. Enjoy audio without the discomfort of headphones. Carrera Smart Glasses speakers direct sound to your ears without covering them, while also minimizing what others around you can hear. Now with improved bass and crystal-clear highs, Carrera Smart Glasses deliver an even more enhanced and discreet audio listening experience than ever before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

