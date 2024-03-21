Peloton launches Big Spring Sale on Amazon: Peloton Guide now 50% off at $95, more

Spring has sprung, and Peloton has debuted a Big Spring Sale on Amazon that includes the Peloton Bike for $1,250, the Bike+ for $2,100, and most notably, the Peloton Guide for $95, marked down 50% from its original price. The Peloton Guide is an AI personal trainer that helps you to achieve your goals using rep tracking, time tracking, and progress tracking – it works to help you improve your form when strength training and gives you multiple ways in which to view yourself while doing so. Free shipping for Prime members, sale valid through March 25. Keep reading below to learn more about Peloton’s Big Spring Sale on Amazon.

The Peloton Bike – currently available for $1,250 – is a connected workout experience that is small-space friendly, only taking up a 4-foot by 2-foot footprint. The Bike features a resistance knob with manual control, two rear-facing stereo speakers, and a 10-point multitouch screen. The Peloton Bike+ is similar to the original Bike, but with improved features and specs, including a rotating screen with 360 degrees of movement, a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen, an auto-resistance option on the resistance knob, Apple GymKit integration, and more. Available for $2,100. Check out the entire sale here, and then be sure to head over to our Sports and Fitness guide for additional deals and drops on athletic gear, apparel, and accessories.

More on Peloton Guide:

Line up classes and easily go from one to the next with Stacked Classes. Add on things like warm-ups, stretching, yoga, and more to your workout. See the movements you’ll do in class, segment breakdowns, and the music playlists before jumping in.

