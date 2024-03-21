Smartwool restocks all-new Run Compression Socks for $40, grab a pair while you can

In late February, Smartwool debuted its new Run Compression Socks for men and women, and they quickly sold out. Now, the company has restocked the popular socks, and they’re available for $40 a pair. Available in the colorways Deep Navy and Black, the Run Compression Over the Calf Socks have targeted cushioning for comfort without the bulk, providing you with maximum breathability. Standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Smartwool’s brand-new Run Compression Socks.

Smartwool’s Run Compression Socks are designed with runners in mind to keep you reaching and achieving personal records. These socks have a lot to love, and feature mesh patterning in the leg of the sock for improved breathability, 20-30 mmHg of Graduated Compression, and Indestructawool Technology that includes extended durability zones. Whether you’re an accomplished runner or someone just starting out on the track, wearing compression socks can have scientifically proven benefits such as improving blood flow and oxygen delivery to your muscles, improving body temperature, and they can also reducing swelling, cramps, and soreness after a run. Grab your pair now for $40 before they sell out for a second time, and then head over to our Sports and Fitness guide for more deals and drops on athletic gear and apparel.

More on Smartwool Run Compression Socks:

More comfort = more miles. Our Women’s Run Targeted Cushion Compression Over the Calf Socks deliver the perfect balance of cushion and compression to help your feet carry you through longer distance runs. With 20-30 mmHg of graduated compression, mapped durability zones, and a breathable mesh patterning in the leg of the sock, these comfortable, capable run socks are ready to help you go even farther.

