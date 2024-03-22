Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 60% off clearance

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Plus, take an extra 60% off all clearance with code SPRING60 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free expedited shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Flex Mountain Jeans that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. If you’re looking for a comfortable denim, then this is a perfect option for you. It’s available in four color options and has a two-way stretch for full range of motion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Flex Mountain Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- Powder Search 2.0 3-In-1 Jacket $180 (Orig. $359)
- Superior Down Parka $175 (Orig. $349)
- Signature Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- Rainier Shorts $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Women’s Girl on the Go Trench Coat $75 (Orig. $149)
- Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Parka $75 (Orig. $149)
- Departure Jogger Pants $35 (Orig. $70)
- Charly Jacket $90 (Orig. $179)
- Menoken Waterproof Trench Coat $100 (Orig. $299)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!