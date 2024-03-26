Crocs Dylan Clog a rare 40% off, now available for $33 (Reg. $55)

Laura Rosenberg -
40% off $33

Right now and for a limited time only, Crocs is marking down rarely discounted shoes, including the Dylan Clog for $33, 40% off its original price tag. The Dylan Clogs are available for women and men and come in six neutral colorways â€“ Black, Stucco, Cognac, Espresso, Light Grey, and Quartz. The look of the Dylan Clog is a bit classier than what weâ€™re normally used to seeing, as itâ€™s made to mimic a leather shoe style. Standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below to learn more about the Crocs Dylan Clog.

The Crocs Dylan Clog is a great shoe to wear on a business casual day of work or even with a pair of joggers while out running errands. Theyâ€™re easy to slip on and take off â€“ a staple in the Croc world â€“ and will keep you comfortable while youâ€™re on your feet throughout the day. Featuring texture on the upper that imitates genuine leather, a deep heel cut for additional comfort, and single-piece molded Croslite for improved durability, the Dylan Clogs are stylish and functional and are currently coming in at $33. Check out more deals from Crocs here, and then head over to our fashion guide to stay up-to-date on the latest drops and discounts on shoes, clothing, apparel, and more.

More on Crocs Dylan Clog:

Made to mimic the look of genuine, full-grain leather mules, the Dylan Clog provides a modern alternative to our Classic Clog collection. Whether you dress it up or down, you get a timeless touch of style with the iconic comfort you love.

