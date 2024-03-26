GAPâ€™s Vacation Sale takes 50% off shorts, swim, tees, and pants. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Active Polo Shirt for men thatâ€™s currently marked down to just $19 and originally sold for $50. This polo shirt is available in four color options and features a moisture-wicking material. It also has a four-way stretch material, thatâ€™s great for spring sports, and the lightweight fabric is nice for warm weather. Plus, it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 10-Inch Vintage Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- Modern Khakis in Skinny Fit $12 (Orig. $60)
- Active Polo Shirt $19 (Orig. $50)
- Slim Canvas Joggers with GapFlex $40 (Orig. $50)
- Bootcut Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- Belted Denim Shirt Jacket $54 (Orig. $108)
- GapFit Jacquard Pullover $39 (Orig. $54)
- Linen-Blend Boatneck T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $40)
- Linen-Blend Tank Top $23 (Orig. $30)
- Vintage Soft Cropped Half-Zip Pullover $34 (Orig. $70)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
