Learn how to test software & become a better marketer with these free TradePub eBooks

For readers of 9to5Toys, TradePub is offering a fresh batch of free eBooks that can be downloaded right to your desktop – simply click here, enter in your email, and you’re ready to start reading. This week, free eBooks from TradePub include Software Testing Strategies, a DVD-ripping software, a guide on how to be successful in the digital era, how to find your passion, and a book on becoming a more successful marketer. Head below to learn more.

Software Testing Strategies by Matthew Heuser and Michael Larsen ($39.99 Value)

This eBook covers a wide range of topics in the field of software testing, and it’s available for free through April 3.

With equal emphasis on theoretical knowledge and practical application, this book is a valuable resource for programmers, testers, and anyone involved in software development. The first part delves into the fundamentals of software testing, teaching you about test design, tooling, and automation. The chapters help you get to grips with specialized testing areas, including security, internationalization, accessibility, and performance. The second part focuses on the integration of testing into the broader software delivery process, exploring different delivery models and puzzle pieces contributing to effective testing. You’ll discover how to craft your own test strategies and learn about lean approaches to software testing for optimizing processes.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.21 ($65.95 Value)

Use this software to help you backup and digitize your DVD collection, free through April 5.

If you’ve bought a pile of DVD movies over the past decades, it is wise to backup and digitize your DVD collection to protect DVD discs against damage, scratch or loss, watch favorite DVD movies on smartphones, or put them on an external hard drive, NAS for easy access. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the right tool for you. Since release in 2009, it has over 70 million users, with 3,600,000 DVDs processed per year.

Adaptive Resilience: How to Thrive in a Digital Era by Maria Santacaterina ($20.00 Value)

Available through April 2, this eBook offers strategies for big-picture business transformation.

In Adaptive Resilience, Global Strategic Leader, Board Executive Advisor, Speaker and renowned Author Maria Santacaterina delivers a groundbreaking discussion of how to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable digital future by transforming your organisation from the inside-out and the outside-in. You’ll discover how to create a virtuous cycle of growth to simultaneously increase the bottom-line and help your Enterprise evolve.

Finding Your Passion For Dummies by Dr. Noeline Kirabo ($10.50 Value)

Discover what it is you’re really trying to accomplish in this life and how to go after it with this eBook – available for free through April 2.

Finding Your Passion For Dummies offers you guidance and practical advice on how to identify and pursue your passion. With exercises to help you understand your values, interests, and natural talents, you can identify what you are passionate about—at any age. This self-discovery process will help you find more happiness, and a sense of purpose and direction in life. When you find your passion, you’ll be able to pursue it in a way that aligns with your values and interests. This book provides the motivation, the inspiration, and the how-to. In the friendly Dummies style you know and love, you’ll get guidance on setting goals, exploring your interests, pursuing education, and overcoming any obstacles that stand between you and what you really want out of life.

Like, Comment, Share, Buy: The Beginner’s Guide to Marketing Your Business with Video Storytelling by Jonathan Creek ($12.00 Value)

The description is in the title! Use this eBook to help take your video marketing to the next level. Free through April 3.

Like, Comment, Share, Buy: The Beginner’s Guide to Marketing Your Business With Video Storytelling delivers powerful and actionable strategies to move your company’s brand to the forefront of your customers’ imaginations. Celebrated author, speaker, journalist, and consultant Jonathan Creek explains why video is the most impactful medium in which to market online and how you can leverage it for maximum benefit.

