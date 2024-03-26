Vuori drops new Outdoor Adventure line, featuring shorts, jackets, more from $54

Vuori today announced its newest line of clothing, Outdoor Adventure, which includes coats, tee shirts, jackets, shorts, and joggers for the outdoors from $54. Leading the way in the drop are the men’s Kore Shorts, which are made out of recycled materials and feature 4-way stretch and material that is both moisture-wicking and quick-drying – they’re available in 15 colorways and come in at $68. Free shipping on orders over $75. Keep reading below to learn more about Vuori’s new Outdoor Adventure drop.

Vuori’s Outdoor Adventure drop also includes the Performance Joggers for women, which feature a slim but relaxed fit, side pockets, a slightly cropped leg, and the Vuori signature drawstring – available now for $94 in 11 colorways. The men’s Sunday Performance Joggers – coming in at $98 – are sure to be the newest staple in your wardrobe, with a soft stretch, a mid-weight fit, a tapered leg, and a zip pocket. The Strato Tech Tee for men is “the softest piece of workout apparel on the planet,” featuring four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, and anti-odor material – grab yours here for $54. Head on over to our Fashion Guide and stay up-to-date on more drops and deals on clothing, shoes, apparel, and more.

Additional items from Vuori Outdoor Adventure line:

Daily Wideleg for Women – $98

Restore Coat for Women – $148

Villa Short – $64

Cruise Boardshort for Men – $74

Sunday Element Track Jacket – $118

More on Kore Short:

One short for every sport, the Kore Shorts have a classic athletic fit, falling just above the knee with an anywhere and everywhere versatility. Go commando in confidence with the breathable, boxer-brief liner.

