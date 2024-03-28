Levi’s updates your spring denim with 30% off sitewide: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

Levi’s is offering 30% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are a best-selling style from Levi’s. These jeans are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This style was available in seventeen color options and the athletic design adds comfort with a stretch-infused fabric. Plus, it has more room in the thighs and the tapered hem is highly flattering. With over 1,400 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $56 (Orig. $80)
- 517 BootcutJeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 513 Slim Straight Flex Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Wedgie Straight Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 724 High Rise Straight Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Classic Bootcut Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Straight Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
