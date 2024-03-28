These mellow adidas Rivalry Low 86 shoes are 50% off, coming in at $65 (Orig. $130)

Are you in the market for a shoe that is comfortable in fit, soft in feel, and stylish all around? If so, the adidas Rivalry Low 86 shoes are perfect for you, and they’re available for $65 – half off the original price tag. The Rivalry Low 86’s are available in three colorways that have a mellow spring vibe to them, reminiscent of a pastel painting or flowers blooming in the front yard, but are designed with a basketball-inspired look. Standard shipping rates apply, free shipping rates for members – click here to sign up. Head below to learn more about the Rivalry Low 86 shoes.

The adidas Rivalry Low 86 shoes feature a regular fit, lace closure, a textile upper, and a rubber outsole for improved traction and durability. They’re designed for comfort whether you’re going out for a night on the town or spending the day running errands, but the integrity of the shoe will remain sturdy as you wear them over the years. The Rivalry Low 86’s are easy to style and would look great with a light-wash denim or joggers when you’re on your way to the gym. Grab a pair now for $65, and then head over to our Fashion Guide for more deals and steals on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on Rivalry Low 86 Shoes:

Stay style-game-ready every minute of the day. These adidas Rivalry sneakers provide a basketball-inspired look that’s comfortable no matter what stands in your way. The textile upper is breathable and lightweight, while the rubber outsole adds durability and grip during those quick turns. Step into your day knowing you look great with these sneakers on your team.

