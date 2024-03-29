Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and built-in solar panels hits $270 (Save $280)

The official Renogy Amazon storefront is offering its Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station for $269.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from $550, it spent 2023 keeping to the same $396 rate that began at the end of 2022, quickly rising to its MSRP after Black Friday sales had concluded. We saw the next discount appear during February’s Valentine’s flash sale where it spent a short period at its new $240 low, before rising back up once more. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 51% markdown off the going rate and lands at the Amazon all-time low and the third-lowest price overall – $30 above the all-time low from February.

Sporting a portable briefcase design, this generator station provides a 300Wh capacity that was made for weekend trips away from the home or emergency power needs. It combines two integrated and highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless charging wherever and whenever you need it. You’ll also get plenty of ports for your device charging needs: four USB-As – two of which are 18W quick chargers – two DCs, an AC port with a 300W max output, a USB-C port with a 60W max, and a cigarette lighter port. During emergencies, it also features three lighting modes to help you navigate through power outages and is compatible with external solar panels for faster recharge rates.

While Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has technically ended, many of the deals have continued onward as limited time deals. You’ll find EcoFlow power stations, bundles, and accessories up to 45% off still, with ALLPOWERS’ separate Spring Sale leftovers seeing the same discounted rate on its devices too. Next, Jackery devices are still up to 41% off, with bundles seeing the highest amount of deals. Then there’s also the discounts on a small selection of Goal Zero’s devices as well. You can also check out the rare discount that is still going for the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that has a 2,048Wh capacity, 16 output ports, and a detachable trolley design. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station features:

Portable Design: Featuring a portable briefcase design with a sturdy carrying handle, the Phoenix Elite is the top choice for a weekend trip or an emergency.

Renewable Energy: Designed for off-grid applications, the Phoenix Elite combines two highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless battery charging.

Diverse Recharging Options: Engineered with convenience and versatility in mind, the Phoenix Elite supports recharging from car sockets, AC adapters, USB-C wall chargers, and external solar panels.

Reliable Power Source: Equipped with a 300Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack and multiple output ports, the Phoenix Elite is ready to provide long-lasting power for a wide range of mobile devices and small appliances.

Package Contents: Renogy PHOENIX Elite Portable Solar Generator – 1, AC/DC Adapter – 1, 1Cigarette Lighter Plug to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, Solar Panel Connectors to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, USB-C to USB-C Cable -1

