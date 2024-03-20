EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, bundles receive up to 45% discounts for Big Spring Sale

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, and bundles. One of the highlights of this sale is the RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $179 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Already down from $299, this particular model saw relatively few discounts over 2023 and was surprisingly absent during the most recent Christmas sales. The biggest price cut we witnessed was a short-lived sale at the end of October that brought costs down to $179 for the first time. With 2024’s arrival, we’ve already seen two big backup sales that have brought the costs down to $189 and today’s deal comes in to take it further as a 40% markdown off the going rate, beating out the previous two sales by $10 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $1 above the all-time low.

The RIVER 2 power station offers up a 256Wh capacity and a total output of up to 600W. It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in 2.3 hours with a 110W solar panel, or in three to four hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 6 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the one car port. Your purchase will also score you a free solar charge cable that can be hooked up to any solar panels so you can start generating power on your own. Head below to read more.

More EcoFlow power station discounts:

EcoFlow bundle discounts:

EcoFlow accessory discounts:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Big Spring Sale deals. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station features:

[1 Hour AC Recharge] – Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power All Your Essentials] – With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, we’ve got all your device’s plugs covered.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] – Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] – Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 power generator in as fast as 2.3 hours with 110W solar input.

[Light & Portable] – With a lightweight of only 7.7 lbs, RIVER 2 is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[What’s included] – RIVER 2 portable power station, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, and a 5-year service.

