ALLPOWERS power stations, bundles, and accessories up to 45% off starting from $89

ALLPOWERS has launched a 16-day spring sale that is taking up to 45% off a selection of the company’s power stations, solar bundles, and accessories. A standout amongst the offerings – and the biggest of the discounts – is the S2000 Portable Power Station with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,099 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999, this particular bundle has seen very few discounts in the last year, often only included in the biggest holiday sales or in a different combination of parts. For example, back during Christmas sales the S2000 was paired with four 100W solar panels for $1,299. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 400W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 1,000W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to two hours – or you can reach a full charge within four hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 11 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one car port. The included 400W solar panel is constructed with flexible and waterproof IP67 polycrystalline silicon, and folds up for easy storage and portability.

This spring sale will continue through March 25, with free shipping available across the board. You can also check out the two Jackery spring sales going on through March 25 as well, one through the manufacturer’s website and one through the Jackery Amazon storefront, which currently has more options to choose from in terms of singular units. EcoFlow also has an ongoing spring sale that ends on March 18 that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase and extra savings opportunities available as well. And be sure to also check out the very first discount for the all-new Anker SOLIX C800 Plus portable power station that was released a few days ago.

ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station features:

1,500Wh,405405mAh Capacity;

2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,000W Surge);

Recharge from 0-100% in 1.6 Hours(AC+solar input);

Battery with 2,500+ Life Cycles to 80%;

Power 99% of Electrical Appliances;

500W Max MPPT. Solar Input

Eco-friendly/Gas free/Cost-effective

US Plugs and Australia Plugs Sockets(Automatically deliver goods according to the standard socket used in the customer’s local country, the customer does not need to choose）

Note 1:Product does not include car charger and solar panel cable. Purchase of power station and solar panel package includes solar cable and does not include car charger

Note 2:If you purchase a power station and solar panel combination product, the solar panels and power station will be shipped separately.

