Amazon’s Spring Sale takes up to 41% off Jackery power stations starting from $100

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 41% off a selection of Jackery power stations, bundles, and solar panels. A notable deal amongst the bunch is the Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped. Down from its $530 price tag, this power station saw various discounts over 2023, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower during winter holiday sales. Since the start of 2024, we’ve already seen two major backup sales that brought the price down to the same $359 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, beating out both of our previous mentions by $10 and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches the winter holiday sales.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (when bundled or purchased separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

More Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

Long Lasting Endurance: The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use.

Support Pass-Through Charging: This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.

Designed For Portability: Same size as a basketball, this Explorer 500 is easy to carry with its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice for scenarios of camping, road-trip, RV, and home backup.

