Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X 187Wh portable power station now $176 (Save $124), more from $309

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront is offering its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $175.95 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, it only saw three major discounts over 2023, and one in January that kicked off 2024 at the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price – just $1 above the all-time low from January. This compact portable power station has a 187Wh capacity and can be fully charged via a standard wall outlet in two hours and within two to four hours via a car outlet or 100W solar panel. It features seven ports to cover all your recharging needs: two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one AC, one 6mm port, and one car port.

With Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event now in full swing, you’ll find discounts on a bunch of different power station brands. Jackery is seeing discounts up to 41% off across its lineup of power stations, solar panels, and bundles. EcoFlow is also seeing Big Spring Sale discounts up to 45% off its offerings, while ALLPOWERS has its ongoing spring sale directly on the manufacturer’s site that is cutting costs by up to 45% as well. Be sure to check out all of the other best deals over at our Big Spring Sale hub. We’ll be updating it all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Power. Anything. Anywhere. Our lightest station delivers 187 Watt Hours in a compact, ultra-portable design. Perfect for keeping your essentials charged from door to destination and back again; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger, and 1 user guide

7 Versatile Ports, 187 Wh Capacity: Power phones, tablets, lights and more with the Yeti 200X, which keeps devices running efficiently with a variety of USB ports and a pure sine 120 W (200 W surge) AC inverter

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 200X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

