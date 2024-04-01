Today’s best iOS app deals: Sands of Salzaar, Elderand, KORG music production apps, more

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Twelve South’s refreshed HiRise Pro for the M3 iMac, Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory, and these offers on Apple Watch Series 9. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Sands of Salzaar, Elderand, loads of KORG music production apps, Inspire Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Elderand: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro – Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $7)

Sands of Salzaar features:

Sands of Salzaar is an open-world strategy-action RPG set across a sprawling desert. Build up and manage your forces from a single unit to a mighty army, then lead them into massive battles against your foes. How you progress is up to you: customize your hero with a wide variety of skills and talents, choose which factions to side with, and plan your strategies carefully to establish yourself as whoever you aspire to be – a lone wolf, a wealthy trader, a city lord, or a war schemer.

